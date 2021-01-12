Pakistan eyes to develop own messaging app with world-class features
ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Information Technology has decided to launch Pakistan’s own social networking app with state-of-the-art security features.
A consultation process in this regard has already been initiated while working on the project will be launched once it gets nod from the federal cabinet, local media reported.
The app, which will be developed with the collaboration of IT experts, will be at par with modern apps that have features including messages, voice and videos calls.
The process to get register with the app will be convenient as the users will be required to provide phone number and CNIC numbers for login.
Amid hue and cry over private policy issues, the indigenous app will ensure protection of the data of users and it will not be shared as well.
Once the app is developed, it will be launched in major cities of the country on experimental basis and it will be later expanded to other cities.
