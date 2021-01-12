Pakistani boxer Mohammad Waseem all set to tie knot

KARACHI – Pakistan’s boxing star Mohammad Waseem is all set to get married with Dr Tabina next month.

The wedding function will start from February 27 while the reception ceremony will be held on March 1.

Known for his quick and swift boxing style, the 33-year-old athlete has been given the nickname 'Falcon'.

Last month, he also shined at a boxing event held at the Punjab Governor's House in Lahore when he won the first Boxing Professional Fight. Waseem also owns 'WBC Middle East' title.

British-Pakistan boxer Aamir Khan recently recognised Waseem to be Pakistan's boxing champion.