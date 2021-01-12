Pakistani boxer Mohammad Waseem all set to tie knot
Share
KARACHI – Pakistan’s boxing star Mohammad Waseem is all set to get married with Dr Tabina next month.
The wedding function will start from February 27 while the reception ceremony will be held on March 1.
Known for his quick and swift boxing style, the 33-year-old athlete has been given the nickname 'Falcon'.
Last month, he also shined at a boxing event held at the Punjab Governor's House in Lahore when he won the first Boxing Professional Fight. Waseem also owns 'WBC Middle East' title.
British-Pakistan boxer Aamir Khan recently recognised Waseem to be Pakistan's boxing champion.
PM Imran Khan reflects on sports with boxer Amir ... 01:26 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – World renowned boxer Amir Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in the federal capital on ...
- Pakistani government forms committee to probe Broadsheet scandal07:54 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
- Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship inaugurated07:27 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
- ‘Peace in Afghanistan means Peace in Pakistan,’ says COAS Bajwa07:22 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
- Pakistani boxer Mohammad Waseem all set to tie knot06:39 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
- President Alvi underlines need for skills development of persons with ...06:13 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
- Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly are having a blast in Dubai05:17 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
- Imran Abbas meets Celal Al alongside team of Diriliş: Ertuğrul05:00 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
- Is Nadia Jamil returning to Pakistani television screen?04:16 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021