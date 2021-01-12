Pakistani boxer Mohammad Waseem all set to tie knot

06:39 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
Pakistani boxer Mohammad Waseem all set to tie knot
Share

KARACHI – Pakistan’s boxing star Mohammad Waseem is all set to get married with Dr Tabina next month.

The wedding function will start from February 27 while the reception ceremony will be held on March 1.

Known for his quick and swift boxing style, the 33-year-old athlete has been given the nickname 'Falcon'.

Last month, he also shined at a boxing event held at the Punjab Governor's House in Lahore when he won the first Boxing Professional Fight. Waseem also owns 'WBC Middle East' title.

British-Pakistan boxer Aamir Khan recently recognised Waseem to be Pakistan's boxing champion.

PM Imran Khan reflects on sports with boxer Amir ... 01:26 PM | 23 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – World renowned boxer Amir Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in the federal capital on ...

More From This Category
Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship ...
07:27 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
Pakistan to host South Asian Games after 16 years
09:45 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
One more goal, and Cristiano Ronaldo will become ...
08:52 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcome a baby girl
03:58 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
Shoaib Malik damages sports car in Lahore ...
08:49 PM | 10 Jan, 2021
Orient clinch Pepsi Cup CPL T20 Cricket ...
08:32 PM | 10 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Waqar Zaka launches his 'Tehreek-e-Technology Pakistan' party
05:30 PM | 12 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr