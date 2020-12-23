PM Imran Khan reflects on sports with boxer Amir Khan (VIDEO)
Web Desk
01:26 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
PM Imran Khan reflects on sports with boxer Amir Khan (VIDEO)
Share

ISLAMABAD – World renowned boxer Amir Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in the federal capital on Tuesday. 

Views were exchanged on promotion of sports and matters related to social welfare during the meeting.

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani also called on the Prime Minister.

Overall political situation in the province and matters related to development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came under discussion.

Amir Khan is a British professional boxer and a former unified light-welterweight world champion who held the Commonwealth lightweight title for two years, the WBA title for four years, WBC silver welterweight title for three years and the IBF title once.

At the age of 17, he won a silver medal in the lightweight division at the 2004 Olympics, that earned him the title of 'youngest British boxing Olympic medalist.''

