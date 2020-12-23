Pakistan High Commission approaches Canadian authorities over Karima Baloch's death
Share
OTTAWA – Following the death of a Pakistani human rights activist in Toronto on Monday night, the Pakistan High Commission office says it has approached the Canadian authorities for more details on cause of Karima Baloch’s death.
The press release said, “the Pakistan High Commission in Canada approached the Canadian government to know the cause of her death. An official response in this regard is still awaited though some media reports quoting the Toronto police have claimed that the death is being treated as “non-criminal” at this stage. We express condolences with the family of the deceased."
Baloch, 37, who hails from Balochistan, went missing on Sunday in the Bay Street, Queens Quay West area of the city at approximately 3 p.m., the Toronto police said in a news release.
Later, it was reported that her body has been found.
Pakistani woman Karima Baloch found dead in ... 08:27 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
TORONTO – Pakistani human rights activist Karima Baloch was found dead in Toronto on Monday night. Karima ...
- realme entitled Fast Company’s "50 Most Innovative Companies in ...03:47 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
- TECNO and PriceOye bring Flat 7% discount for TECNO fans for the ...03:20 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
- This US rapper just gave his mom $1m and a Bentley on her 80th ...02:50 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest ceasefire violations02:22 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan High Commission approaches Canadian authorities over Karima ...01:50 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
- Bakhtawar-Mahmood's wedding card goes viral; Know all about the ...11:49 AM | 23 Dec, 2020
- Anwar Maqsood tests positive for coronavirus, requests for prayers11:13 AM | 23 Dec, 2020
- Remembering Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan on 20th death anniversary09:42 AM | 23 Dec, 2020
- Most Spectacular Mountains Around the World11:59 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- 10 Celebs Who Don't Use Their Real Names09:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
- Celebrity romances and weddings of 202008:11 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
- Most beautiful places to worship outside Pakistan10:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2020