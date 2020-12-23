Pakistan High Commission approaches Canadian authorities over Karima Baloch's death
01:50 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
Pakistan High Commission approaches Canadian authorities over Karima Baloch's death
OTTAWA – Following the death of a Pakistani human rights activist in Toronto on Monday night, the Pakistan High Commission office says it has approached the Canadian authorities for more details on cause of Karima Baloch’s death.

The press release said, “the Pakistan High Commission in Canada approached the Canadian government to know the cause of her death. An official response in this regard is still awaited though some media reports quoting the Toronto police have claimed that the death is being treated as “non-criminal” at this stage. We express condolences with the family of the deceased."

Baloch, 37, who hails from Balochistan, went missing on Sunday in the Bay Street, Queens Quay West area of the city at approximately 3 p.m., the Toronto police said in a news release.

Later, it was reported that her body has been found.

