This US rapper just gave his mom $1m and a Bentley on her 80th birthday

BEVERLY HILLS – King of birthdays Sean Diddy Combs paid tribute to his mother Janice Combs on her 80th birthday on Monday.

The music mogul threw a birthday dinner where he and his children showered her with gifts.

Combs’ son, Justin, gifted her a diamond necklace with her nickname “Mimi” engraved on it. Diddy then surprised her with a $1 million cheque — but the gifts didn’t stop there. He proceeded to take his mom out to the driveway, where he surprised her with a Bentley.

“I can’t believe this,” a shocked Janice said.

“A very important add-on to the gift: a driver comes with it. You ain’t gotta worry about it. You can just tell him your destination. It’s your favorite color,” Diddy said.

His twins, Jessie and D’Lila, 14, share a birthday with their grandmother. He surprised them with a birthday party on a yacht.

“I love birthdays,” Diddy said in a video he posted on Instagram about the festivities.