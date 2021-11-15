Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding invite leaked online

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is all set to seal the deal with his longtime partner Patralekhaa on November 15 and ahead of the lovebird's marriage, the wedding invite has been leaked online.

The couple had a whirlwind romance followed by a magical love story. The Newton actor and Patralekhaa have been dating each other for over a decade.

Now, their wedding invite has gone viral which reveals the date and venue of their wedding. The ceremony will be attended by close family members and friends.

The beautiful green wedding card reads, "Rao family and Paul family invite you for the wedding of Patralekhaa (Daughter of Ajit Paul and Papri Paul) with Rajkummar (Son of Kamlesh Yadav and Satyaprakash Yadav) Monday 15th Nov ‘21 Oberoi Sukhvilas Chandigarh."

Earlier, Rao and Patralekhaa got engaged on Saturday at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh. The couple had an intimate white-theme engagement on November 13.