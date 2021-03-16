SereneAir starts international flight services

KARACHI – A privately owned Pakistani airline, SereneAir, has launched its international flight services.

SereneAir received CAA’s Director Air Transport authorization to commence international flights and to request a flight schedule in order to plan their timetable.

Earlier, the Federal Cabinet had accepted the company’s proposal to initiate international flights.

SereneAir has launched its first services from Islamabad to Sharjah and is expected to launch a flight schedule to Dubai soon.

According to the aviation law, the new airlines must operate domestic flights for at least one year before launching international flight operations, and SereneAir started opreations in 2016.

Furthermore, it has also received approval from the Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) to start services to Jeddah and Riyadh, and is expected to announce flight operations once the country lifts its ban on flights imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The firm has leased two new modern Airbus-330 aircrafts for international flights and further intends to introduce two more Airbuses to its fleet by March 25, said SereneAir’s spokesman.