This Pakistani bride has an unusual demand from her future husband (VIDEO)

MARDAN – Naila Shamal, a young bride has placed her future husband in a complex situation before their marriage by demanding a ‘Haq Mehr’ that has shocked everyone.

Naila Shamal, who is all set to marry another author, has demanded books worth Rs100,000 in her Haq Mehr, which she values more over other materialistic things.

In a video message, the young author dressed up as a bride explains her unusual demand that because to inflation, paying skyrocketing amounts by young grooms is difficult, and we must let go of the wrong customs.

A bride Naila Shamal in Mardan KPK, Pakistan demanded books in Haq Mehr, worth 100k. The bride and the groom both are writers.



Shamal, in her video says, "every woman demands gold and money, but since I am a writer, I have demanded books. If being a writer I do not value them, how can I expect the common man to value them? This is the reason why I have demanded books from my husband in my 'Haq Mehr'."

According to Islamic laws, the groom has to make a mandatory payment Haq Mehr directly to his wife-to-be upon taking her hand in marriage.

According to Pakistani customs, it is usually paid in the form of money, jewelry or property.

Twitterati have appreciated the young woman’s initiative, with most people spoking in her favour saying that it is great thinking by her and we don’t see such things happening in our culture.

It’s a progressive thought. The couple is lucky enough to have each other and they will definitely enjoy writing in each other’s company. More power to them 🙌🏻! — Zainab (@bzainab27) March 16, 2021

Sister, you have won the hearts of millions, even after passing of more than fourteen hundred of years, we could not understand the region of our Allah & His messengers. Allah hame is baat ki taufeeq de ki hum sahi raste per hon.@hinaa08 — Kaleem Ahmad Khan (@KaleemAhmadKha5) March 16, 2021