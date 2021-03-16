This Pakistani bride has an unusual demand from her future husband (VIDEO)
05:18 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
This Pakistani bride has an unusual demand from her future husband (VIDEO)
MARDAN – Naila Shamal, a young bride has placed her future husband in a complex situation before their marriage by demanding a ‘Haq Mehr’ that has shocked everyone.

Naila Shamal, who is all set to marry another author, has demanded books worth Rs100,000 in her Haq Mehr, which she values more over other materialistic things.

In a video message, the young author dressed up as a bride explains her unusual demand that because to inflation, paying skyrocketing amounts by young grooms is difficult, and we must let go of the wrong customs.

Shamal, in her video says, “every woman demands gold and money, but since I am a writer, I have demanded books. If being a writer I do not value them, how can I expect the common man to value them? This is the reason why I have demanded books from my husband in my ‘Haq Mehr’.”Shamal, in her video says, “every woman demands gold and money, but since I am a writer, I have demanded books. If being a writer I do not value them, how can I expect the common man to value them? This is the reason why I have demanded books from my husband in my ‘Haq Mehr’.”

According to Islamic laws, the groom has to make a mandatory payment Haq Mehr directly to his wife-to-be upon taking her hand in marriage.

According to Pakistani customs, it is usually paid in the form of money, jewelry or property.

Twitterati have appreciated the young woman’s initiative, with most people spoking in her favour saying that it is great thinking by her and we don’t see such things happening in our culture.

