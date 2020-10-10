Jannat Mirza becomes a top trend on Twitter after TikTok ban

03:32 PM | 10 Oct, 2020
TikTok star Jannat Mirza is trending on #2 on Twitter after the ban on the video sharing social media platform.

Just two days before the ban of TikTok, Mirza made headlines for being the first Pakistani TikToker who has managed to gain a whopping 10 million followers on the application.

This queen doesn’t need a king.✨🖤

She also posted a thank you note for her fans on Instagram.

"Am I dreaming?” she asked. “10 million followers! I could never imagin my passion would bring me here. Alhamdulillah, when you're not jealous of others, you eventually get the fruit of it," she said.

She concluded her post, saying, "Thank you so much everyone, if I'm here today it is only because of you, I love you all. Nothing without you, thanks a lot for supporting me.”

this💔

Jannat has a massive following in Pakistan and beyond. She’s also quite popular on Instagram. The TikTok sensation recently started in Sarmad Qadeer's music video ‘Shayar’ which turned out to be a massive hit.

On Friday, TikTok was blocked in the country after it failed to comply with instructions regarding removing vulgar, indecent and nude content. 

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

Market leader, fair & lovely now glow & lovely rebrands and changes brand narrative
05:19 PM | 10 Oct, 2020

