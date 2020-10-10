Jannat Mirza becomes a top trend on Twitter after TikTok ban
Share
TikTok star Jannat Mirza is trending on #2 on Twitter after the ban on the video sharing social media platform.
Just two days before the ban of TikTok, Mirza made headlines for being the first Pakistani TikToker who has managed to gain a whopping 10 million followers on the application.
She also posted a thank you note for her fans on Instagram.
"Am I dreaming?” she asked. “10 million followers! I could never imagin my passion would bring me here. Alhamdulillah, when you're not jealous of others, you eventually get the fruit of it," she said.
She concluded her post, saying, "Thank you so much everyone, if I'm here today it is only because of you, I love you all. Nothing without you, thanks a lot for supporting me.”
Jannat has a massive following in Pakistan and beyond. She’s also quite popular on Instagram. The TikTok sensation recently started in Sarmad Qadeer's music video ‘Shayar’ which turned out to be a massive hit.
On Friday, TikTok was blocked in the country after it failed to comply with instructions regarding removing vulgar, indecent and nude content.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- #RIPMaulanaDrAdilKhan trends in Pakistan as slain scholar laid to rest01:46 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- 'Biden maintains lead over Trump' in final weeks leading to US ...12:41 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Sindh beat Central Punjab in National T20 Cup12:19 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Awais Zia’s unbeaten 92 power Balochistan to commanding win over KP11:55 AM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Indian troops kill 4 young Kashmiris in J&K11:41 AM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan Citizen Portal moved for regularization of PUCAR employees04:08 PM | 10 Oct, 2020
- Jannat Mirza becomes a top trend on Twitter after TikTok ban03:32 PM | 10 Oct, 2020
- Woman sues Brad Pitt because he allegedly promised to marry her02:45 PM | 10 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020