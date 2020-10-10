Al-Noor Orchard Housing Scheme offers plots on easy installments for it's West Marina project

Al-Noor Orchard Housing Scheme is a Lahore Development Authority (LDA) approved housing project that offers plots on easy instalments in Punjab’s provincial capital, Lahore.

The biggest housing society in town, located at Sharqpur Road, presents West Marina Housing project, offering residential and limited commercial plots on very easy monthly instalments at most affordable prices.

To secure the investment of people and realizing the fear of illegal and fraudulent housing schemes in the city of gardens; Al-Noor Orchard Housing Scheme has acquired the final approval of LDA.

Before stepping into the purchase of a property, especially your dream home, one may be scrupulously concerned about the convenient location of the site to ensure a secure and comfortable living.

There is nothing right or wrong when it comes to choosing a home for yourself, but with Al-Noor Orchard, you are one step ahead. Living in the suburbs of Lahore gives you the best of both worlds.

West Marina Housing project, which is developed by country’s very famous developers, Al-Jalil Developers, is at a distance of 3Km from Faizpur interchange, Motorway (M2), Main Sharaqpur Road, and a 10-minute drive from city’s Mall Road as well.

The area prides itself by the exquisite scenery, clean air, lots of space, little traffic and a rich lifestyle. Other than experiencing the luxurious modes of living in Al-Noor Orchard, the place has easy access to all the important landmarks of the city, an addition to its charm.

A-Team Real Estate Builders, who are in this business some two decades, have constructed West Marina project which is a perfect example of modern architecture.

West Marina is lake-facing residential plots available in 1 and 2 Kanal options. The plots are located at 21-A Commercial, 3km from Faizpur interchange. West Marina is shaping up to be one of the safest residential communities in Lahore.

The developers are striving hard to build a secure infrastructure while also complying with all legal requirements needed by the Punjab Government and local authorities. The project is the perfect opportunity for anyone looking to build their next beautiful home or looking for a safe and secure investment.

The developers offer a flexible 5-year payment plan.

The booking amount for the 1 Kanal option is PKR 800,000 while the monthly instalments will be a mere PKR 45,000.

The booking amount for the 2 Kanal option is PKR 1,500,000 while the monthly instalments will end up being PKR 70,000.

We highly recommend you check this new project.

For any more information and details, click here.