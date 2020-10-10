Market leader, fair & lovely now glow & lovely rebrands and changes brand narrative

After skincare giant announced the name change of Fair & Lovely to Glow & Lovely, Pakistanis took to social media questioning the intention behind the decision.

With Mawra Hocane still the brand ambassador, would the name change suffice or would this just be a cosmetic adjustment to the narrative? The recent billboards and images released by the brand reflect more. Featuring a mix of skin tones, the billboards have side-lined the fairest skin colour, instead of bringing the darker skin tones in the centrefold.

The message dictates the obvious – beauty comes in every skin colour. A strong and a completely different stance from what the brand had previously marketed.

Featuring the likes of Pakistani female footballer Hajra Khan and first Pakistani female tabla player Sumaria Waris – women that perhaps wouldn’t have otherwise been featured before. One can’t deny the evolution is headed towards the right direction thus far. The other argument sparked via social media argued that the product is a fairness cream at the end of the day.

However, unlike popular belief Fair & Lovely or Glow & Lovely, both are not actual fairness creams. The products do not have any bleaching agents or mercury in them. Instead, the formulation of the product is based on safe and effective ingredients, such as Vitamin B3, glycerine, UVA and UVB sunscreens, and other vitamins like B6, C & E, known to be antioxidants and allantoin, an anti-irritant.

Now the question that lingers, is the country ready to change its outlook on beauty.