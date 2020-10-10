Pakistan facing hybrid war 24/7 targeting minds of common people, says COAS Bajwa
05:42 PM | 10 Oct, 2020
ABBOTTABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa says Pakistan is facing the challenge of hybrid war, targeting common people and its battlefield is human minds, which can be fought by strictly adhering to principles and tradition.

He was addressing the Passing out ceremony of 142nd Long Course at Military Academy Kakul, in Abbotabad on Saturday.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated the resolve to ensure the safety of peace in the country that has been restored after great sacrifices of the military and nation.

He said it is our time to rise and progress and we must grasp the opportunity achieved after countless sacrifices.

The Army Chief said today Pakistan is a strong country in terms of defense and we are ready for whatever work we are assigned to do.

He urged the newly passed cadets to be disciplined, dutiful and impartial while performing their duties.

Earlier, the Army Chief witnessed the parade and gave awards to distinguished cadets.

The coveted  Sword of Honour was awarded to Academy Senior Under Officer Muhammad Faateh of 142nd PMA Long Course.

Cadets from Palestine, Maldives, Qatar and Sri Lanka were also among the passed out courses.

