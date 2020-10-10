PIA announces special flights for Najaf 

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to operate special flights to Najaf, Iraq.

According to a private news channel, the flights will be operated from October 15 to 17. Two flights will leave for Najaf from Karachi and two from Lahore.

PIA sources said that students and Iqama holders will be given a special discount.

The airfare for one-way trip for Lahore-Najaf has been fixed at Rs49,000 while Rs39,000 will be received for flight from Karachi.