Iraqi FM due in Pakistan on 2-day visit tomorrow
03:30 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
Iraqi FM due in Pakistan on 2-day visit tomorrow
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister of the Republic of Iraq Dr. Fuad Hussein is arriving in Pakistan on a two-day visit, starting tomorrow.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has invited his Iraqi counterpart.

During the visit, the two Foreign ministers will hold in-depth exchange of views on all aspects of bilateral relations, review close cooperation in multilateral organisations and hold consultation on issues concerning the Muslim world as well as on key regional and international issues.

The Iraqi FM will also call on the Pakistani leadership and have meetings with other dignitaries.

Pakistan and Iraq have close fraternal ties, founded on strong affinities of faith and culture and Pakistan wants to further deepen and broaden mutual cooperation in diverse fields.

The relationship is reinforced by similarity of views on a range of regional and global issues.

