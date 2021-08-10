Did Veena Malik get plastic surgery?

Lollywood diva Veena Malik seems to be the heart of controversies. As she continues to shatter stereotypes, this time around the 37-year-old is back in the headlines with rumours of face and lip surgeries.

Speculations are rife that Malik got her face redesigned to look attractive and younger.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Veena posted a series of pictures where it is evident that her face is slightly changed.

Fans were quick to notice the change and massive backlash was directed towards her.

Although it's not clear if Veena got her face redesigned or it is makeup, the keyboard warriors were quick to troll her.

Earlier, Malik has filed a defamation lawsuit against her ex-husband Asad Khattak, demanding Rs1 billion for running a 'smear campaign' against her.

Veena and Asad Khattak got married in December 2013 in a court in Dubai. They are parents to two children, Abram Khan Khattak and daughter Amal Asad Khan Khattak.