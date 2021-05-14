Veena Malik's Twitter account 'compromised' for quoting Hitler amid Israeli attacks on Palestine

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani bold actress and model Veena Malik has faced severe backlash on social media for quoting German dictator Adolf Hitler in the wake of the recent Israeli attacks on Palestine.

The microblogging platform has removed the post as it violated the community rules. The deleted post sparked a huge outcry on social media as it includes a quote from German dictator Adolf Hitler. ‘I would have killed all the Jews of the world … but I kept some to show the world why I killed them’, the now-deleted post reads.

Following the controversy, a US journalist clarified that the insensitive quote attributed by a Pakistani actress appears to be made-up but is ‘nonetheless often quoted in some variation by anti-Semites to express hatred of Jews and Israel.’

Muslim actress from Pakistan with 1.2 million followers quotes Adolph Hitler as unrest breaks out between Israel & Palestinian militants. https://t.co/3RBeolUeip pic.twitter.com/rXBm5PXCcy — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 12, 2021

The TV star in another tweet wrote that Israel’s missile system, ‘the Iron Dome’, is doomed. The BiggBoss winner posted several posts containing the hashtag ‘Free Palestine’.

Later, the actor posted a clarification. My Twitter account had been compromised and it is getting fixed, she added.

Meanwhile, the causalities in Palestine are on a constant rise as Israeli attacks enter the fifth day with no sign of abating. According to the latest figures from Palestine health officials, at least 115 people, including 29 minors, have been killed in Israeli airstrikes while 7 Israeli succumbed to injuries during retaliation from Hamas.