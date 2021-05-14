Covid-sniffing pooches ready to smell out virus at Islamabad Airport

ISLAMABAD – A pack of four specially trained sniffer dogs has been deployed at the new Islamabad International Airport to detect Covid-19 infection from inbound passengers.

Pakistan’s top monitoring body, National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC), earlier this week allowed the deployment of detection dogs in a meeting.

Following the announcement of NCOC, the Pakistan Army provided specially trained canines to the aviation authorities.

Report of English newspapers suggests that the decision was taken after several fake Covid reports were produced by travelers upon arrival. When tested later the inbound passengers, mostly coming from Covid hit countries, were found infected with the novel disease.

These dogs can be used as a secondary screening tool for Covid-19 detection as the Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has been using thermal scanners along with Rapid Antigen tests to detect the infected passengers.

Meanwhile, Covid cases in Pakistan have dropped by massive 61 percent from their peak, an infectious disease specialist claimed Friday.

Chief of infectious diseases at the US-based University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, Dr. Faheem Younus, posted this after observing the available data.