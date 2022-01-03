Pakistan records uptick in Covid cases with 708 new infections
Pakistan records uptick in Covid cases with 708 new infections
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is now facing the fifth wave of novel coronavirus as 708 infections were reported while 2 people died of the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,943 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,297,235.

Pakistan conducted a total of 45,643 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 1.55 percent.

The number of patients in critical care was 632. Around 144 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,257,168.

As of Sunday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 10,184.

As many as 482,826 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 445,445 in Punjab, 181,469 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,755 in Islamabad, 33,644 in Balochistan, 34,667 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,429 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,074 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,673 in Sindh, 5,933 in KP, 967 in Islamabad, 746 in Azad Kashmir, 364 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

