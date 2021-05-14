Eid Mubarak – Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Disha Patani & more wish fans on social media

Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated by the Muslim community around the world on May 13 and May 14. The occasion marks the end of Ramadan and the month-long fasting.

The word ‘Eid’ is an Arabic word that means ‘Feast’.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, restrictions have been imposed in numerous places across the world.

On Eid, several Bollywood celebrities have penned their wishes while praying for peace and health for all those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic. Take a look:

#EidMubarak to all. May God grant good health and peace, and ease the suffering of everyone across the world. #StaySafe — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 13, 2021

For the praying and the ones who can’t anymore. For the ones who need prayers a little more than most others in these tough times. For whom there is none left to pray for or with. This Eid, we do. For all of you.



- source credit @thehistoryartchiveshttps://t.co/McibnDsaCJ — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 13, 2021