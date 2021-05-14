In Pictures: A look at how Pakistani stars are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr
Web Desk
11:12 AM | 14 May, 2021
In Pictures: A look at how Pakistani stars are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr
Share

KARACHI – Pakistan celebrated ‘surprise’ Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday and like most celebrating, Pakistani stars checked off some major traditions including wishing their fans as well as sharing their eye-catching Eid outfits.

A number of showbiz stars, including Saboor Aly, Ayeza Khan, Hira Mani, Sarah Khan, Faisal Qureshi, and others shared posts on officials' handles to greet fans. Celebrations definitely seem more modest this year amid lockdown due to the third intense wave of the novel virus but that doesn't mean Pakistani stars didn't pull out all the stops for the gram.

Check out your favorite stars:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Saboor Aly (@sabooraly)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sanam Jung (@jung_sanam)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

View this post on Instagram

More From This Category
'Friends reunion' reveals a slew of special guest ...
12:46 PM | 14 May, 2021
‘No need to observe Qaza fast’ – PM’s ...
11:50 AM | 14 May, 2021
COVID-19: Pakistan sees slight drop with 48 new ...
09:19 AM | 14 May, 2021
Karot Hydropower Project under CPEC to be ...
12:02 AM | 14 May, 2021
Cabinet approves placing of Shehbaz Sharif's name ...
09:39 PM | 13 May, 2021
Palestinian actor Maisa Abd Elhadi shot, injured ...
09:05 PM | 13 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
In Pictures: A look at how Pakistani stars are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr
11:12 AM | 14 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr