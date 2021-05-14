In Pictures: A look at how Pakistani stars are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr
KARACHI – Pakistan celebrated ‘surprise’ Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday and like most celebrating, Pakistani stars checked off some major traditions including wishing their fans as well as sharing their eye-catching Eid outfits.
A number of showbiz stars, including Saboor Aly, Ayeza Khan, Hira Mani, Sarah Khan, Faisal Qureshi, and others shared posts on officials' handles to greet fans. Celebrations definitely seem more modest this year amid lockdown due to the third intense wave of the novel virus but that doesn't mean Pakistani stars didn't pull out all the stops for the gram.
Check out your favorite stars:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
