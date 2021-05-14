‘No need to observe Qaza fast’ – PM’s aide dismisses Mufti Muneeb’s objection about Eid announcement
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Religious Harmony Tahir Ashrafi Thursday trashed Mufti Muneeb’s objection and said that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee took the right decision about the Eid announcement.
Maulana Tahir Ashrafi dismissed all allegations to announce Eid on the behest of top officials, adding that the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee took the decision based on witnesses.
Taking it to Twitter, PM’s aide wrote that the announcement was made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee according to the Shariah, and believers are not obliged to observe a Qaza fast.
اج اس وقت تك چاند نظر ا رها هے معلوم هوا رويت هلال كا فيصله درست تها تاخير شهادتون كو شرعى هدايات كيمطابق ديكهتےتاخير هوئ روزه كى نه قضاء هےاور نه اعتكاف كو دوباره كرنا هے pic.twitter.com/qbg961DIYc— TahirMahmoodAshrafi حافظ محمد طاهراشرفى (@TahirAshrafi) May 13, 2021
On Thursday, former Ruet chairman Mufti Muneeb urged Pakistanis to observe fast (Qaza Roza) in the coming days as the Ruet-e-Hilal committee made a huge mistake in announcing Eid, and the decision was taken at the behest of rulers.
President of Tanzeem-ul-Madaris while expressing displeasure over the ‘false announcement’ also revealed that ‘he has been crying all night over the decision’. Adding that Muslims should observe the missed fast, and people who observe Aitekaf should also complete their missing day.
On Thursday, People across Pakistan have celebrated Eid ul Fitr with religious zeal and fervour, but under lockdown due to the third intensive wave of Covid-19.
