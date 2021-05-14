Gaza death toll rises to 115 as Israeli attacks enters fifth day

JERUSALEM – The causalities in Palestine are on a constant rise as Israeli attacks enter the fifth day with no sign of abating.

According to the latest figures from Palestine health officials, at least 115 people, including 29 minors, have been killed in Israeli airstrikes while 7 Israeli succumbed to injuries during retaliation from Hamas.

٢٧ طفلا كانوا يتجهزون لقضاء أجمل الأوقات وأسعدها في #عيد_الفطر .. #عاجل .. الصحة فـي #غزة: ارتفاع عدد الشهداء إلى 115 بينهـم 27 #طفلاً و11 سيدة بالإضافـة إلـى 600 أصيبوا بجروح مختلفـة.#غزة_تحت_القصف #أنقذو_حي_الشيخ_جراح — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) May 14, 2021

The Jewish force continued to bombard Gaza ignoring international calls for peace, as it also beefed up the troop’s deployment near the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Meanwhile, Israel threatened Palestine with ground attack amid airstrikes while residents of northern Gaza confirmed an International news agency that they had seen no sign of Israeli ground forces inside the enclave but reported heavy bombardment.

As per the latest updates, the U.N. Security Council will publicly discuss the Israeli violence on Sunday, diplomats confirmed after the US earlier objected to a meeting on Friday.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the ongoing situation in Palestine. Khan reassured President Abbas of Pakistan’s efforts in mobilizing the international community against flagrant violations of human rights.

PM strongly condemned the attacks on innocent worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque and lethal airstrikes by Israel in Gaza, resulting in the martyrdom of so many civilians, including children while the Palestinian president welcomed Pakistan's support amid Israel's attacks in Palestine.