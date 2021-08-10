I'd marry Mani even if he already had a wife: Hira Mani
Web Desk
04:50 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
I'd marry Mani even if he already had a wife: Hira Mani
Share

Hira Mani is the ultimate superwoman who juggles her professional and personal life with utmost grace.

In a recent interview, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star relished her love story with husband Salman Sakib yet again.

The 32-year-old diva maintained that when she first got to know Mani, his marital status was the least of her concerns and she would have married him even if he already had a wife.

“People often ask me why I credit my success to Mani. My only response to that is that there is no one else like him. He is a supportive husband, a responsible father, and a talented artist.”, the Kashf star said.

Never one to shy away from confrontation, the DoBol has been fairly open about her love story with Mani and how she went behind her friend's back to marry Mani.

Addressing the backlash, Hira quipped, “People criticise me because I stole Mani’s number from my friend’s phone and messaged him behind her back, but the truth is, I have no regrets. People can say what they want. If Mani was married to someone else, I would still have married him .”

She also revealed that if Hira and Mani find a suitable script, they’d be more than happy to share the screen again

On the work front, Hira is being highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut.

Hira Mani's new dance video goes viral 06:01 PM | 7 Aug, 2021

Hira Mani is the ultimate superwoman in the world of glitz and glamour, as she juggles her personal and professional ...

More From This Category
Are Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir expecting their ...
04:28 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
Did Veena Malik get plastic surgery?
03:56 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
Sadaf Kanwal reveals why she refuses to wear ...
02:34 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
Jee Le Zaraa - Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and ...
01:29 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
TikToker Hareem Shah’s new dance video goes ...
02:00 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrate 7th ...
06:20 PM | 9 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Are Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir expecting their first child?
04:28 PM | 10 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr