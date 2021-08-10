I'd marry Mani even if he already had a wife: Hira Mani

Hira Mani is the ultimate superwoman who juggles her professional and personal life with utmost grace.

In a recent interview, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star relished her love story with husband Salman Sakib yet again.

The 32-year-old diva maintained that when she first got to know Mani, his marital status was the least of her concerns and she would have married him even if he already had a wife.

“People often ask me why I credit my success to Mani. My only response to that is that there is no one else like him. He is a supportive husband, a responsible father, and a talented artist.”, the Kashf star said.

Never one to shy away from confrontation, the DoBol has been fairly open about her love story with Mani and how she went behind her friend's back to marry Mani.

Addressing the backlash, Hira quipped, “People criticise me because I stole Mani’s number from my friend’s phone and messaged him behind her back, but the truth is, I have no regrets. People can say what they want. If Mani was married to someone else, I would still have married him .”

She also revealed that if Hira and Mani find a suitable script, they’d be more than happy to share the screen again

On the work front, Hira is being highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut.