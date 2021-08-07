Hira Mani's new dance video goes viral
Web Desk
06:01 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
Hira Mani's new dance video goes viral
Share

Hira Mani is the ultimate superwoman in the world of glitz and glamour, as she juggles her personal and professional life with utmost grace.

The 32-year-old rose to unprecedented fame with hit dramas like Do Bol, Sun Yara and Meray Paas Tum Ho.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star took to her Instagram handle as she posted the fabulous dance video where she grooves smoothly.

Dancing and swaying to the energetic beats with a group of dancers looking at her, Hira pens a cute caption with the dance video.

"Hiramani App ka favourite gana konsa tha do bol ya mere pass tum hou ", the Do Bol star captioned.

The Kashf star loves to keep things transparent and is definitely a trendsetter as she doesn't shy away from revealing her favourite song amongst her dramas.

On the work front, Hira is being highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut.

Why Hira Mani slapped her friend? 04:50 PM | 29 Jun, 2021

Lollywood diva Hira Mani rose to the pinnacle of fame within a very short span of time with her impeccable acting ...

More From This Category
Yo Yo Honey Singh denies wife's accusations of ...
05:30 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
Rihanna is officially a billionaire now
05:02 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
Aima Baig's sister ties the knot in a dreamy ...
03:36 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
Alizeh Shah and Khushhal Khan's latest clicks ...
03:04 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
'No, thank you!' Kajol under fire for refusing to ...
09:28 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
Javed Afridi welcomes Mahira Khan to MG Club
07:35 PM | 6 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yo Yo Honey Singh denies wife's accusations of abuse, adultery
05:30 PM | 7 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr