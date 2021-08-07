Hira Mani's new dance video goes viral

Hira Mani is the ultimate superwoman in the world of glitz and glamour, as she juggles her personal and professional life with utmost grace.

The 32-year-old rose to unprecedented fame with hit dramas like Do Bol, Sun Yara and Meray Paas Tum Ho.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star took to her Instagram handle as she posted the fabulous dance video where she grooves smoothly.

Dancing and swaying to the energetic beats with a group of dancers looking at her, Hira pens a cute caption with the dance video.

"Hiramani App ka favourite gana konsa tha do bol ya mere pass tum hou ", the Do Bol star captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

The Kashf star loves to keep things transparent and is definitely a trendsetter as she doesn't shy away from revealing her favourite song amongst her dramas.

On the work front, Hira is being highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut.