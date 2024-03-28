Saudi Arabia’s first Miss Universe contestant shares MBS photo on Instagram

JEDDAH – Rumy Alqahtani is all set to represent Saudi Arabia in Miss Universe 2024 competition, marking historic milestone for the kingdom.

She had announced her selection for the world’s most famous pageant on her Instagram account, calling it an honour for her.

Rumy Alqahtani used to set the pluses racing of her fans with her adorable photos on social media.

This time around, she has shared the photo of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) on her Instagram story.

MBS is known for head-spinning reforms ranging from financial sector to social setup in Saudi Arabia.