Maryam Nawaz launches Safety Wire Guard Campaign in Lahore

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched ‘safety wire guard installation campaign’ in Lahore to save citizens from the bloody string days after a man was killed by kite string in Faisalabad.

The campaign, which has been taken under the “Safe Punjab” programme, was launched at Abshar Khidmat Markaz.

Speaking on the occasion, she directed the traffic police to ensure implementation of the safety wire guard on motorcycles.

She also distributed safety wires among the motorcyclist and advised them not to take off it in order to keep themselves safe from the bloody string.

CTO Ammara Athar also briefed the chief minster about the safety wires.