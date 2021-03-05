Lahore college lecturer killed after kite string slits throat

11:02 PM | 5 Mar, 2021
Lahore college lecturer killed after kite string slits throat
Share

LAHORE – A lecturer of Dayal Singh College lost his life after his throat was slit by a stray kite’s string at Muslim Town flyover in Lahore on Friday.

Aftab Ahmad was going to his college by motorbike when the string entangled around his neck on Ferozpur Road, slitting open his throat. The lecturer died on the spot.

The body was later shifted to Lahore General Hospital. Ahmad was resident of Kasur's suburban village Kanganpur.

Taking action, Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has suspended the SHO of the area while letters for explanation were issued to the SP Model Town and DSP Ichhra over negligence in controlling kite flying in their area.

Kite-flyer downs police drone monitoring Basant ... 08:56 PM | 26 Feb, 2021

RAWALPINDI – A young man dropped a police drone deployed to monitor the kite-flying ban in Rawalpindi on Friday, ...

More From This Category
Pakistan hosts roundtable discussion with ASEAN ...
11:35 PM | 5 Mar, 2021
Twitter reminds PM Imran of his 'respect' for ...
10:11 PM | 5 Mar, 2021
Zarb-e-Hadeed – COAS Bajwa visits field ...
09:25 PM | 5 Mar, 2021
Opposition boycotts NA session on PM Imran’s ...
08:09 PM | 5 Mar, 2021
PAF chief feels pride as Sri Lankan Air Force top ...
07:40 PM | 5 Mar, 2021
Gilgit-Baltistan’ first-ever cancer hospital to ...
06:44 PM | 5 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Esra Bilgiç got an admission in a science school?
08:53 PM | 5 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr