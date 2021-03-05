Pakistan hosts roundtable discussion with ASEAN Heads of Missions

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood held a roundtable discussion with the resident ASEAN Heads of Missions (HOMs) on Friday.

Consistent with “Vision East Asia” policy, the Foreign Secretary reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen Pakistan-ASEAN partnership in all dimensions. He specifically underscored the importance of forging closer cooperation in political, economic, security, tourism, education and cultural domains.

The Foreign Secretary underlined the high priority accorded by Pakistan to its relations with South East Asian nations and its recognition of ASEAN’s centrality in the regional architecture.

FS Sohail Mahmood had roundtable discussion with HOMs of @ASEAN countries. Consistent with ‘Vision East Asia’ policy, FS reaffirmed 🇵🇰’s commitment to strengthen Pak-ASEAN partnership; forge closer cooperation in political-security, trade & economic & socio-cultural domains. pic.twitter.com/q8CXhPcbCA — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) March 5, 2021

The Foreign Secretary recounted the range of steps taken by Pakistan to enhance engagement with ASEAN and the commitment to deepen trade and economic linkages with ASEAN member states. He added that this was in line with Pakistan’s economic diplomacy initiative and consistent with the leadership’s emphasis on geo-economics.

During the meeting, the vast potential in trade, mutual investments, security and defence cooperation, tourism, education, and culture discussed.

It was agreed to optimally utilize the bilateral and ASEAN-wide institutional mechanisms and to explore the possibilities presented by far-reaching initiatives like Regional Economic Comprehensive Partnership (RECP) and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The meeting was attended by the Heads of Missions of Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

Pakistan is a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN since 1993 and is also a member of ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) since 2004.