Onic, Careem sign MoU to forge a strategic alliance 

Web Desk
08:48 PM | 28 Mar, 2024
ISLAMABAD - Onic, the new digital telecommunication brand in Pakistan, and Careem, the leading ride-hailing platform in Pakistan, are excited to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership. The partnership will aim to build a digital ecosystem that benefits the respective consumers in the country. 

The MoU was signed by Omer Bin Tariq, Country Head of Onic Pakistan, and Imran Saleem, General Manager of Ride-Hailing at Careem Pakistan, in the presence of Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO of PTCL & Ufone 4G. The ceremony signifies the beginning of a collaborative journey between Onic and Careem. The two brands will combine their expertise to deliver enhanced customer experiences through innovative means. 

Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO of PTCL & Ufone 4G, spoke at the occasion and emphasised Onic's commitment to prioritising the needs of the Pakistani people. He said, "Onic is dedicated to a larger vision for our customers, positioning itself as the forefront digital telecommunication brand with a challenger mindset. We aspire to redefine the current landscape in Pakistan." 

Highlighting the significance of the collaboration with Careem, Hatem added, "Our partnership with Careem marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards leveraging technology for positive change. Together, we will enhance the digital sphere in Pakistan, offering customers an all-encompassing platform for their lifestyle requirements. Not only this, Onic is evolving into a holistic solution provider through its innovative app that will create convenience and ease for its customers." 

Imran Saleem, General Manager of Ride-Hailing at Careem Pakistan, also commented on the partnership, saying, "We are extremely excited to join forces with Onic to drive innovation and shape the future of digital lifestyle within the country. This strategic partnership is in alignment with our purpose of simplifying and improving people's lives and our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to our customers." 

This collaboration is a significant milestone for Onic as it expands its footprint in the digital telecommunications landscape. Together, Onic and Careem are committed to driving forward technological advancements that empower communities and transform how people connect and commute in Pakistan.

