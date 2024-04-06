Bad news for users of these iPhone models in Pakistan, other countries

LAHORE – Apple is planning to render various iPhone obsolete, according to company’s latest product list updates.
The inclusion of older smartphone to the tech giant’s obsolete products list means it will no longer offer repairs or service for the device through Apple stores and third-party providers.
Astonishingly, Apple has included iPhone 6 Plus, which was rolled out in 2014, to its obsolete roaster. The model was discontinued in 2016, two years after it was launched.
Following is the list of the iPhone models to be rendered obsolete by the company:
iPhone 3G, 8GB (China Mainland)
iPhone (8GB, 16GB)
iPhone 3G S (China Mainland) 8GB, 16GB and 32GB
iPhone 3G S (16GB, 32GB)
iPhone 4 CDMA
iPhone 4 CDMA (8GB)
iPhone 4 (16GB and 32GB)
iPhone 4 GSM (8GB) Black
iPhone 4S
iPhone 4S (8GB)
iPhone 5C
iPhone 6 Plus
The company will not offer any hardware and software support once they are rendered obsolete.
Pakistani rupee continues to recover against US dollar in open market on April 6, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.3
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
