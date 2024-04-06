Bad news for users of these iPhone models in Pakistan, other countries

LAHORE – Apple is planning to render various iPhone obsolete, according to company’s latest product list updates.

The inclusion of older smartphone to the tech giant’s obsolete products list means it will no longer offer repairs or service for the device through Apple stores and third-party providers.

Astonishingly, Apple has included iPhone 6 Plus, which was rolled out in 2014, to its obsolete roaster. The model was discontinued in 2016, two years after it was launched.

Following is the list of the iPhone models to be rendered obsolete by the company:

iPhone 3G, 8GB (China Mainland)

iPhone (8GB, 16GB)

iPhone 3G S (China Mainland) 8GB, 16GB and 32GB

iPhone 3G S (16GB, 32GB)

iPhone 4 CDMA

iPhone 4 CDMA (8GB)

iPhone 4 (16GB and 32GB)

iPhone 4 GSM (8GB) Black

iPhone 4S

iPhone 4S (8GB)

iPhone 5C

iPhone 6 Plus

The company will not offer any hardware and software support once they are rendered obsolete.