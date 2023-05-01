Google marks World Labour Day with special doodle

ISLAMABAD – Search engine Google marked World Labour Day with a special doodle on its homepage to celebrate the working class
Following its ritual to change the homepage logo on the website, the American multinational tech company celebrated International Workers’ Day by showing people from diverse professions, including engineers, labourers, physicians, and firemen along with their tools and equipment.
In the detailed webpage, Google pointed out the countries in the world map which are celebrating the day.
Previous doodles related to Labour Day were also featured on the site to showcase the dedication to the cause.
Since 2010, Google is celebrating World Labour Day which is celebrated as a public holiday in Pakistan and parts of the world.
According to International Labour Organization, the day is being observed as a World Day for Safety and health at Work to commemorate the services and sacrifices of workers across the world and encourage them to be aware of their rights.
The rights of workers have always been a point of debate in parts of the world including Pakistan as workers are underpaid and are forced to work conditions with no little or no safety. Labour Day is a reminder to acknowledge the contribution of workers to society, from providing essential services to building infrastructure for the convenience of masses.
May 1 is marked as Labour Day in memory of the massacre of labourers when the Chicago Police Department shot and killed ten unarmed demonstrators in Chicago, on May 30, 1937. The incident took place during the Little Steel strike in the United States.
Pakistan’s first labour policy was devised in 1972, in which May 1 was declared an official holiday.
