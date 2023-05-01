Labour Day: President Alvi, PM Shehbaz vow to improve working, living conditions of workers

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government is committed to improving the working and living conditions of the workers through a better work environment, provision of basic facilities, and extending training and skills development to help labour finding to get their due share in job markets.

In his message, President on International Labour Day, Dr Arif Alvi paid rich tribute to the labourers for their hard work and stressed upon protection of their rights.

Alvis said we are celebrating Labour Day with the resolve to reiterate our pledge to the dignity of labour and pay tribute to the valiant and heroic struggle of the workers for their fundamental rights. He called labour force as backbone of our economy, stressing to take steps for protection of their rights by strictly enforcing the labour laws to discourage unfair labour practices.

In a separate message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed the committment to improve the working and living conditions of workers and to supplement their welfare by providing them better housing, education, and health facilities.

The premier said in wake of the high inflation rates and other economic challenges, the incumbent government has increased the minimum monthly wages of workers from 17,500 rupees to 25,000 rupees.

The government has embarked upon programmes of vocational training and skills development to enable workers to get their due share in job markets within and outside the country, PM said.