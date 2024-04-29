Global Entrepreneurship & Freelancing Summit 2024 Empowers Future Leaders

LAHORE—OPEN is a global network of entrepreneurs and professionals dedicated to advancing entrepreneurship and innovation. With chapters worldwide, OPEN fosters collaboration, mentorship, and knowledge sharing to empower individuals and drive economic growth.
The OPEN Lahore Chapter proudly hosted the Global Entrepreneurship & Freelancing Largest Summit 2024, which was a monumental event that illuminated the pathways to entrepreneurship and freelancing success. The summit took place on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Convention Centre within the Expo Centre in Lahore.
With a meticulously curated agenda, the OPEN Summit 2024 served as a beacon of empowerment for the next generation of thought leaders. It offered invaluable insights, knowledge, and actionable strategies in leadership through IT. Esteemed speakers shared inspirational success stories, enriching the audience's understanding of the entrepreneurial landscape.
The summit featured a series of engaging panel discussions, each delving into critical aspects of entrepreneurship, investment, freelancing, personal branding, business scalability, and the role of IT in driving economic growth.
Key Highlights:
Panel 1: Investment in Pakistan
Moderated by Kanwal Cheema, founder & CEO of My Impact Meter and CSO Khazana Cloud, this panel featured CEOs of prominent businesses in Pakistan, including Sabahat Bokhari, Hamza Saeed, Khurram Zafar, Ahsan Jamil, and Rabeel Warraich. Discussions highlighted the pivotal role of economic and political stability in cultivating investment within Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of institutions like SIFC in fostering infrastructure growth and drawing foreign investments.
Panel 2: Freelancers and Pakistan Economy
Moderated by Fareeha Idrees, a distinguished Pakistani journalist, this panel emphasized the substantial impact of freelancers on driving Pakistan's economic growth, showcasing their potential for creating export revenue and offering significant earnings prospects. Leading freelancers, including Huzaifa Jan, Sheikh Sajawal, and Namra Nasyr, engaged in compelling dialogue, shedding light on the sector's contribution to the economy.
Panel 3: Personal Brand and Business Growth
Moderated by Rabi Peerzada, a prominent social activist and artist, this panel discussed challenges encountered by personal brands and their implications for businesses while underscoring the significance of consistency and reputation management. Distinguished social activists, including Qasim Ali Shah, Maulana Yusuf Jamil, Abrar Ul Haq, and Dr Arsalan Khalid, shared insights, offering valuable perspectives on managing personal brands in today's landscape.
Panel 4: Building a Scalable Business
Moderated by Ajmal Jami, a distinguished anchor journalist, this panel extensively discussed strategic planning and talent investment in achieving business scalability. Insightful contributions from Muiz Farid, CEO of Baranh & Mark Inn; Kashif ul Haq, CEO of Corvit; Umer Mir, CEO of Sanabul VC & Airsial; and Shahzad Rasheed, CEO of Huawei Cloud. Highlighted the critical role of strategic planning and talent investment in achieving scalability.
Panel 5: IT Stars in Conventional Media
Moderated by Gharida Farooqi, a renowned TV anchor and journalist, this panel addressed the need for policy reforms in the IT sector and the media's role in showcasing IT achievements. The discussion emphasized the IT industry's potential as a driver of economic growth, with insights from Irshad Ahmad Arif, Group Editor at 92 News; Aisha Moriani, CEO of PSEB (Pakistan Software Export Board); and Orya Maqbool Jan, senior journalist and analyst.
The summit was made possible through the generous support of ITCN Asia, Cohangout, and My Impact Meter (MIM), reflecting a collective commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship and innovation in Pakistan.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 29, 2024 Monday in open market.
On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED rate was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
