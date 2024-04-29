Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Technology

Global Entrepreneurship & Freelancing Summit 2024 Empowers Future Leaders

Web Desk
02:05 PM | 29 Apr, 2024
Global Entrepreneurship & Freelancing Summit 2024 Empowers Future Leaders

LAHORE—OPEN is a global network of entrepreneurs and professionals dedicated to advancing entrepreneurship and innovation. With chapters worldwide, OPEN fosters collaboration, mentorship, and knowledge sharing to empower individuals and drive economic growth.

The OPEN Lahore Chapter proudly hosted the Global Entrepreneurship & Freelancing Largest Summit 2024, which was a monumental event that illuminated the pathways to entrepreneurship and freelancing success. The summit took place on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Convention Centre within the Expo Centre in Lahore.

With a meticulously curated agenda, the OPEN Summit 2024 served as a beacon of empowerment for the next generation of thought leaders. It offered invaluable insights, knowledge, and actionable strategies in leadership through IT. Esteemed speakers shared inspirational success stories, enriching the audience's understanding of the entrepreneurial landscape.

The summit featured a series of engaging panel discussions, each delving into critical aspects of entrepreneurship, investment, freelancing, personal branding, business scalability, and the role of IT in driving economic growth.

Key Highlights:

Panel 1: Investment in Pakistan

Moderated by Kanwal Cheema, founder & CEO of My Impact Meter and CSO Khazana Cloud, this panel featured CEOs of prominent businesses in Pakistan, including Sabahat Bokhari, Hamza Saeed, Khurram Zafar, Ahsan Jamil, and Rabeel Warraich. Discussions highlighted the pivotal role of economic and political stability in cultivating investment within Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of institutions like SIFC in fostering infrastructure growth and drawing foreign investments.

Panel 2: Freelancers and Pakistan Economy

Moderated by Fareeha Idrees, a distinguished Pakistani journalist, this panel emphasized the substantial impact of freelancers on driving Pakistan's economic growth, showcasing their potential for creating export revenue and offering significant earnings prospects. Leading freelancers, including Huzaifa Jan, Sheikh Sajawal, and Namra Nasyr, engaged in compelling dialogue, shedding light on the sector's contribution to the economy.

Panel 3: Personal Brand and Business Growth

Moderated by Rabi Peerzada, a prominent social activist and artist, this panel discussed challenges encountered by personal brands and their implications for businesses while underscoring the significance of consistency and reputation management. Distinguished social activists, including Qasim Ali Shah, Maulana Yusuf Jamil, Abrar Ul Haq, and Dr Arsalan Khalid, shared insights, offering valuable perspectives on managing personal brands in today's landscape.

Panel 4: Building a Scalable Business

Moderated by Ajmal Jami, a distinguished anchor journalist, this panel extensively discussed strategic planning and talent investment in achieving business scalability. Insightful contributions from Muiz Farid, CEO of Baranh & Mark Inn; Kashif ul Haq, CEO of Corvit; Umer Mir, CEO of Sanabul VC & Airsial; and Shahzad Rasheed, CEO of Huawei Cloud. Highlighted the critical role of strategic planning and talent investment in achieving scalability.

Panel 5: IT Stars in Conventional Media

Moderated by Gharida Farooqi, a renowned TV anchor and journalist, this panel addressed the need for policy reforms in the IT sector and the media's role in showcasing IT achievements. The discussion emphasized the IT industry's potential as a driver of economic growth, with insights from Irshad Ahmad Arif, Group Editor at 92 News; Aisha Moriani, CEO of PSEB (Pakistan Software Export Board); and Orya Maqbool Jan, senior journalist and analyst.

The summit was made possible through the generous support of ITCN Asia, Cohangout, and My Impact Meter (MIM), reflecting a collective commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship and innovation in Pakistan.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Technology

02:05 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

Global Entrepreneurship & Freelancing Summit 2024 Empowers Future ...

10:15 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

Elon Musk overtakes Mark Zuckerberg as world's richest man once again

05:08 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

Zindigi, MyTM & Cashin to digitize the pilgrimage experience for ...

10:06 PM | 25 Apr, 2024

Is it true that Sony and Tecno have partnered up?

08:48 PM | 25 Apr, 2024

TikTok’s future in US uncertain as ban looms

06:09 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

WhatsApp’s new feature to let users share files without internet

Advertisement

Latest

03:04 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

Karachi electricity consumers expected to face Rs18.57 per unit increase

Gold & Silver

02:47 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan dips by Rs500 per tola

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 29 April Forex Rates

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 29, 2024 Monday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.

Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED rate was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 April 2024

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.95
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: