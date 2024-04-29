Karachi electricity consumers expected to face Rs18.57 per unit increase

KARACHI – The Karachi Electric (KE) has asked the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to increase the power tariff for its consumers on the account of nine months’ fuel cost adjustment.

The supply company has submitted a petition to Nepra for adjustment for the period of nine months (July 2023 to March 2024). The regulatory body would take it up on May 9, 2024.

The K-Electric has sought an increase of Rs18.86 per unit in wake of adjustment for seven months while seeking decrease of 29 paisas per unit for two months.

After deducting the 29 paisas, the total increase demanded by the K-Electric for two months stands at Rs18.57 per unit.

Nepra will take a decision on the KE petition after hearing arguments from the company.