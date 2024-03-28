Is Parineeti Chopra pregnant?

Celebrities often find themselves entangled in pregnancy rumours, and the latest to face such speculation is Parineeti Chopra.
The rumours sparked after she appeared in a loose black 'kaftan dress' at the trailer launch event of her upcoming Netflix film, Chamkila. Parineeti expressed exasperation at the assumptions, particularly on social media and paparazzi pages, where videos from the event led to suggestions that she was concealing a potential 'baby bump'.
Parineeti Chopra's appearance at the trailer launch event last Thursday reignited pregnancy rumors surrounding the actor.
Parineeti addressed the rumors through her Instagram stories on Thursday, responding with amusement to the assumptions about her pregnancy.
Alongside a laughing emoji, she wrote, "Kaftan dress = pregnancy. Oversized shirt = pregnancy. Comfy Indian kurta = pregnancy."
Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in the open market on 28 March, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 281.4 for selling.
Euro moves down to 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|281.4
|Euro
|EUR
|299.75
|302.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.75
|357.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.9
|184.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.30
|40.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206.25
|208.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.