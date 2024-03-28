Is Parineeti Chopra pregnant?

Celebrities often find themselves entangled in pregnancy rumours, and the latest to face such speculation is Parineeti Chopra.

The rumours sparked after she appeared in a loose black 'kaftan dress' at the trailer launch event of her upcoming Netflix film, Chamkila. Parineeti expressed exasperation at the assumptions, particularly on social media and paparazzi pages, where videos from the event led to suggestions that she was concealing a potential 'baby bump'.

Parineeti Chopra's appearance at the trailer launch event last Thursday reignited pregnancy rumors surrounding the actor.

Parineeti addressed the rumors through her Instagram stories on Thursday, responding with amusement to the assumptions about her pregnancy.

Alongside a laughing emoji, she wrote, "Kaftan dress = pregnancy. Oversized shirt = pregnancy. Comfy Indian kurta = pregnancy."