Search

Technology

Over 250,000 citizens registered through e-Auction System to secure attractive vehicle numbers online

Web Desk 11:39 PM | 24 Jan, 2023
Over 250,000 citizens registered through e-Auction System to secure attractive vehicle numbers online

LAHORE – The e-Auction App and Web Portal, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, has so far registered more than 2.6 lakh aspirants since August 2020 to obtain attractive vehicle numbers.

This emerged during a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf here at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).

It was informed during the meeting that applications of more than 1 lakh 74 thousand people have been approved while about 1 lakh 20 thousand vehicle numbers have also been sold under the system to date.

On this occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that the system has also been linked to e-Pay Punjab for the payment of fees while the department has so far collected more than Rs 550 Million in revenue.

The chair further stated that the e-Auction App and Web Portal have enabled people to secure attractive car numbers online from the comfort of their own homes. 

The system includes auctions of cars, motorcycles, and commercial vehicle number plates. Details of the winning bidders can also be viewed on the system. The facility of tax calculator and vehicle verification has also been provided as part of the online system.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Technology

President Alvi takes notice of online banking frauds after novelist deprived of Rs1.1 million

09:12 PM | 21 Jan, 2023

Future Fest 2023: Prince Fahad eyes creating 1,000 IT jobs in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia in five years

09:06 PM | 9 Jan, 2023

#SaveTheFuture: Future Fest witnesses over 10,000 attendees, 70 exhibitors, and 60 speakers on Day 2

10:21 PM | 7 Jan, 2023

Pakistan rolls out multi-finger biometric verification system to stop issuance of fake SIM cards

11:31 AM | 24 Dec, 2022

e-Pay Punjab App facilitates citizens in paying taxes online, says PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider

04:23 PM | 8 Nov, 2022

'Ceer': Saudi Arabia launches first ever electric vehicle brand

05:39 PM | 4 Nov, 2022

Advertisement

Latest

Oscars 2023: Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards revealed

12:03 AM | 25 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 24th January 2023

07:58 AM | 24 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 24, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 237.75 240.25
Euro EUR 270 272.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 308 311
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.8 69.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67.1
Australian Dollar AUD 174 175.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 613 617.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 187.35
China Yuan CNY 34.02 34.27
Danish Krone DKK 33.42 33.77
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.36 29.71
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.51 2.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 750.3 755.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 596.4 600.9
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.08 63.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs161,950.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs148,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 171,450.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Karachi PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Islamabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Peshawar PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Quetta PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Sialkot PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Attock PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Gujranwala PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Jehlum PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Multan PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Bahawalpur PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Gujrat PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Nawabshah PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Chakwal PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Hyderabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Nowshehra PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Sargodha PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Faisalabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Mirpur PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: