Hareem Shah threatens politicians with video leaks

Famous TikToker Hareem Shah has been part of many controversial videos with top Pakistani politicians and her latest viral videos are no exception.

With the news of her marriage to a PPP lawmaker spreading like a wildfire on the internet, Shah has been in the limelight and this time around she takes to her social media handle to slam prominent personalities for spreading rumours about her.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the social media sensation claps back at Pakistani politicians Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan and Farooq Sattar and exposes their wrongdoings. Indulging in a tiff, she bashes them and publicly criticises them.

Earlier, Shah treated her fans with her honeymoon pictures but the groom in question was still absent from the videos.

Recently, Shah caused a furore as the news of her marriage spread like a wildfire on the internet.

According to the rumours, Shah got married to a Pakistan People's Party (PPP) minister. Her proclamation of marriage has triggered a wave of curiosity in the public about the groom.

