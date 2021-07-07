Hareem Shah's honeymoon videos take the internet by storm
Web Desk
03:59 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
Hareem Shah's honeymoon videos take the internet by storm
Share

TikToker Hareem Shah has delighted her massive fans following with latest honeymoon pictures but the groom in question is still absent from the beautiful videos.

Updating her admirers with dazzling views of Turkey while on her honeymoon, she enjoys quality time as she casually strolls in the picturesque country.

The 29-year-old posted videos of her roaming in the streets of Turkey as she dons a vibrant red and white striped shirt looking super pretty.

Delving into the mystery, it still remains unsolved as the identity of Hareem's groom remains concealed.

Earlier, Shah caused a furore as the news of her marriage spread like a wildfire on the internet.

The news of Shah tying the knot came days after she sparked engagement rumours as a picture of her apparent engagement went viral. 

According to the rumours, Hareem has got married to a Pakistan People's Party (PPP) minister. Shah's proclamation of marriage has triggered a wave of curiosity in the public about the groom.

Bilawal Bhutto reacts to Hareem Shah's marriage ... 02:03 PM | 1 Jul, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday reacted to the reports of the ...

More From This Category
Here's what Saira Banu said after Dilip Kumar's ...
05:28 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
Feroze Khan just removed all of his Instagram ...
04:24 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
Alizeh Shah flaunts her ultra glam look in latest ...
03:21 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
WATCH: Ex-DSP accused in rape case stripped of ...
02:41 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
Celebrities mourn the loss of legendary Dilip ...
01:59 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
Pakistani politicians grieved over death of Dilip ...
01:03 PM | 7 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Here's what Saira Banu said after Dilip Kumar's demise
05:28 PM | 7 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr