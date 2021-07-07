Haiti president assassinated at home; wife hospitalised with injuries
05:02 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
Haiti president assassinated at home; wife hospitalised with injuries
Haiti's president Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in his private residence by armed intruders who also seriously injured his wife, the interim prime minister’s office has confirmed.

“Around one o’clock in the morning, during the night of Tuesday 6 to Wednesday 7 July 2021, a group of unidentified individuals, including some speaking Spanish, attacked the private residence of the president and fatally injured the head of state,” Prime Minister Claude Joseph said in a statement quoted in the media.

He condemned “this odious, inhuman and barbaric act”, saying the security situation in the country remained calm.

Moïse’s wife, Martine, had been seriously injured in the attack.

Haiti is an impoverished Caribbean nation that has seen several years of political unrest and violence.

More info to follow

