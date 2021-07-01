Bilawal Bhutto reacts to Hareem Shah's marriage with PPP leader

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday reacted to the reports of the wedding of TikTok star Hareem Shah with a PPP lawmaker.

The young Bhutto, while refuting the media reports, called the news a ‘conspiracy to divert attention from real-life problems.’

A reporter of a news channel questioned PPP Chairman to get his thoughts after a presser at Zardari House in the federal capital. The newsman asked which provincial minister married Hareem Shah.

On which the 32-year-old termed the whole episode as a rumour. ‘These are all rumours being spread to divert attention from real problems, he said. Bilawal further added that ‘no such thing has happened and such rumours have no value.’

Earlier, PPP leaders Shehla Raza and Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani reacted to the reports of Shah’s marriage to a PPP lawmaker.

Shehla Raza called the incident a personal matter of a controversial star while Ghani denied all rumours concerning him and the TikTok star.

Sindh IT Minister Taimur Talpur also trashed reports of being TikTok star Hareem Shah's mysterious husband from his party. He called the incident a ‘publicity stunt’.

The marriage announcement of Hareem with an anonymous PPP leader sends the internet into a frenzy as lawmakers and the media were intrigued to unearth the identity of the groom whose hand was pictured in the post.

The controversial social media sensation took to her official Instagram to address the speculations about her ‘mysterious’ husband who she claimed as a PPP lawmaker.

Speaking with a news channel about the reason for keeping it under wraps, the TikToker said ‘I would have disclosed the name immediately, If it were up to me, but it's my husband who wants to keep it a secret until he persuades his first wife.’

She further revealed that ‘The husband is a member of the Sindh Assembly and a provincial minister adding that they tied the knot in a small ceremony attended by our close friends.’