Ranveer Singh's Gucci photoshoot breaks the internet

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh latest pictures scream a lot about his fashion statement as he stays true to his onscreen persona unconventional style choices.

Needless to say, the Padmavat star's portraits ooze Italian flamboyance as he dresses up in signature Gucci. The fashion police are on his case as the meme brigade flood the internet with hilarious renditions.

Channelling Gucci's Alessandro Michele, the Band Baja Baraat star donned a sky blue tracksuit with the monogram trench coat. Complimenting his look, he wore heavy gold jewellery and a dramatic long-haired wig.

Soon after the pictures were out, the internet got divided with some lauding Singh's quirky wardrobe choices and others who were left dumbfounded over the absurdity of his look.

#JaredLeto is a fine actor & a beautiful looking man, #RanveerSingh is an average actor and an ugly looking man. Original Sasta Copy pic.twitter.com/idtseDsxe0 — Insaaf Ke Sipahi (@Insaaf_KeSipahi) June 30, 2021

Compliments poured in from his industry counterparts with Alia Bhatt commenting, "Oh! Oh! Oh!!!" while Arjun Kapoor hyped his friends by spotting resemblance to Hollywood star Jared Leto.

On the work front, Ranveer has multiple projects in the pipeline with upcoming films 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus.