CIA-led JIT to probe sedition case against Nawaz Sharif, PML-N leaders

LAHORE – The Punjab government has formed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe a sedition case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani has formed a four-member JIT, headed by CIA Superintendent of Police Iftikhar Kamboh, to investigate the case. The team has formally launched the inquiry into the matter, according to a report in local media.

The other members of the team are DSP Shafiqabad Ghiasuddin Sheikh, Incharge CIA Iqbal Town Tariq Kayani and Incharge Shahdra Police Station SI Shabbir Awan.

All the nominated PML-N leaders will be included in the investigation, the News said in report, adding, “the CCPO will give a strategy to the JIT for the arrest of the accused”.

On October 1, the Shahdara police registered the FIR under the sedition laws against Nawaz Sharif on the complaint of a citizen, Badar Rasheed, under sections 120, 120B, 121, 121A, 123A, 124, 124A, 153, 153A and 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 10 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016.

Saying Sharif delivered provocative speeches from London “to defame Pakistan’s institutions,” the complainant claimed that Nawaz hatched a criminal conspiracy by delivering speeches from London on the electronic and social media on Sept 20, 2020 during the All Parties Conference (APC), and PML-N’s central working committee (CWC) and central executive committee meetings on Oct 1, 2020.

Besides Nawaz Sharif, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and three retired generals are among 40 PML-N leaders nominated in the FIR.