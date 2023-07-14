Search

Chandrayaan-3: India launches third mission to moon 

04:04 PM | 14 Jul, 2023
NEW DELHI – India has launched another mission to moon, Chandrayaan-3, from Satish Dhawan space centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on Friday. 

This is the third mission launched by the Indian Space Research organisation's (ISRO's) after previous two missions remained unsuccessful. 

About 16 minutes of the launch, the ISRO's mission control announced that the rocket had successfully put the Chandrayaan-3 lander into an Earth orbit that will push it looping toward a moon landing next month.

The landing is expected to take place on August 23-24, the date which has been decided keeping in view the availability of the sun light on the moon. The rover named Praygan will make a landing on south pole of the moon. 

The primary objective of Chandrayaan-3 is to prove Indian space agency’s ability of soft landing on the moon. It is also carrying many important payloads that will help gathering important data about the lunar surface.

If the Chandrayaan-3 completed its mission successfully, it will make India the fourth country after US, China, and Russia, to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon.

