Pakistan to spend Rs400m for hoisting tallest national flag on Independence Day

LAHORE – The battle for hoisting the tallest national flag between Pakistan and India is likely to take place again as Pakistan has planned to erect 500-foot tall tower for the purpose in Lahore this year.

Reports said the Punjab government would spend Rs400 million from the development budget for this project, adding that the flat would be hoisted at Liberty Chowk, Lahore on the Independence Day – August 14, 2023.

This apparently comes in response to India’s last year bid when it hoisted flag at the 418-foot high tower at the joint check post at Wagah.

Earlier, India had hoisted a 360-feet tall tricolour in March 2017, as Pakistan responded it with a 400-feet tall flag on its 70th Independence Day on August 14, 2017. The flat had been hoisted in the park adjacent to the park.

The decision to spend whooping Rs400 million for the flag comes days after the cash-strapped Pakistan received much-needed dollars from the International Monetary Fun (IMF) under a loan deal.