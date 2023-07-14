Pakistan to spend Rs400m for hoisting tallest national flag on Independence Day

LAHORE – The battle for hoisting the tallest national flag between Pakistan and India is likely to take place again as Pakistan has planned to erect 500-foot tall tower for the purpose in Lahore this year.
Reports said the Punjab government would spend Rs400 million from the development budget for this project, adding that the flat would be hoisted at Liberty Chowk, Lahore on the Independence Day – August 14, 2023.
This apparently comes in response to India’s last year bid when it hoisted flag at the 418-foot high tower at the joint check post at Wagah.
Earlier, India had hoisted a 360-feet tall tricolour in March 2017, as Pakistan responded it with a 400-feet tall flag on its 70th Independence Day on August 14, 2017. The flat had been hoisted in the park adjacent to the park.
The decision to spend whooping Rs400 million for the flag comes days after the cash-strapped Pakistan received much-needed dollars from the International Monetary Fun (IMF) under a loan deal.
ISLAMABAD – The foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan have increased to $9.84 billion after much-needed funds were transferred by IMF and payments deposited by Saudi Arabia and UAE.
State Bank of Pakistan said foreign exchange reserves increased by $61 million to $4,524.0 million during the current week, following an inflow of $2.0 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, $1.0 billion from the United Arab Emirates; and $1.2 billion from IMF.
The central bank said these inflows were reflected in the Foreign Exchange reserves for the week ending on July 14, 2023.
As of July 13, the total liquid foreign reserves held by South Asian nation were recorded at $9.83 billion, while net foreign reserves with commercial banks were recorded at $5.31 billion.
Earlier this week, the top officials of a US-based lender gave nod to a nine-month Stand-by Arrangement for an amount of $3 billion to support crisis-hit Pakistan.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 206,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,210.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Karachi
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Islamabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Peshawar
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Quetta
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sialkot
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Attock
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujranwala
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Jehlum
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Multan
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujrat
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nawabshah
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Chakwal
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Hyderabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nowshehra
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sargodha
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Faisalabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Mirpur
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
