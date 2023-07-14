Search

Pakistan

Pakistan to spend Rs400m for hoisting tallest national flag on Independence Day

04:50 PM | 14 Jul, 2023
Pakistan to spend Rs400m for hoisting tallest national flag on Independence Day
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The battle for hoisting the tallest national flag between Pakistan and India is likely to take place again as Pakistan has planned to erect 500-foot tall tower for the purpose in Lahore this year. 

Reports said the Punjab government would spend Rs400 million from the development budget for this project, adding that the flat would be hoisted at Liberty Chowk, Lahore on the Independence Day – August 14, 2023.  

This apparently comes in response to India’s last year bid when it hoisted flag at the 418-foot high tower at the joint check post at Wagah.

Earlier, India had hoisted a 360-feet tall tricolour in March 2017, as Pakistan responded it with a 400-feet tall flag on its 70th Independence Day on August 14, 2017. The flat had been hoisted in the park adjacent to the park.

The decision to spend whooping Rs400 million for the flag comes days after the cash-strapped Pakistan received much-needed dollars from the International Monetary Fun (IMF) under a loan deal. 

Pakistan to hoist world’s eighth largest flag at Wagah border

Pakistan

US-funded police training centre inaugurated in northwest Pakistan

02:26 PM | 14 Jul, 2023

IMF stresses steadfast policy implementation for Pakistan’s structural challenges

01:24 PM | 14 Jul, 2023

Suzuki bikes latest price in Pakistan July update

12:31 PM | 14 Jul, 2023

Pakistan’s Ahsan Ramzan beats Indian opponent in World Under-21 Snooker Championship

09:44 AM | 14 Jul, 2023

Pakistan mulls amending Electronic Crimes Act law to counter fake news, propaganda

09:22 AM | 14 Jul, 2023

Gold shines in Pakistan as price rises by Rs4,000 per tola

11:52 PM | 13 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan to spend Rs400m for hoisting tallest national flag on ...

04:50 PM | 14 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 14 July 2023

09:04 AM | 14 Jul, 2023

Forex

Pakistan forex reserves rise to $9.84 billion after IMF loan flows in

ISLAMABAD – The foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan have increased to $9.84 billion after much-needed funds were transferred by IMF and payments deposited by Saudi Arabia and UAE.

State Bank of Pakistan said foreign exchange reserves increased by $61 million to $4,524.0 million during the current week, following an inflow of $2.0 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, $1.0 billion from the United Arab Emirates; and $1.2 billion from IMF.

The central bank said these inflows were reflected in the Foreign Exchange reserves for the week ending on July 14, 2023.

As of July 13, the total liquid foreign reserves held by South Asian nation were recorded at $9.83 billion, while net foreign reserves with commercial banks were recorded at $5.31 billion.

Earlier this week, the top officials of a US-based lender gave nod to a nine-month Stand-by Arrangement for an amount of $3 billion to support crisis-hit Pakistan.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Jul-2023/pakistan-receives-dollar-1-2bn-loan-from-imf-dar

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 14, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 206,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,210.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (14 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Karachi PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Islamabad PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Peshawar PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Quetta PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Sialkot PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Attock PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Gujranwala PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Jehlum PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Multan PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Bahawalpur PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Gujrat PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Nawabshah PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Chakwal PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Hyderabad PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Nowshehra PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Sargodha PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Faisalabad PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Mirpur PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: