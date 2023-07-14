Falak Shabir pens heartfelt birthday wish for wife Sarah Khan

Pakistani singer Falak Shabir and his beloved wife, Sarah Khan, have become the epitome of "relationship goals" in the eyes of many. Their love-filled moments have constantly grabbed the limelight, leaving fans in awe of their enchanting chemistry. On his own special day, Falak took to social media to express his heartfelt wishes for his wife, accompanied by an adorable photo that melted hearts everywhere.

Their social media accounts have been flooded with expressions of love and affection, showcasing their deep connection and PDA-filled moments. Falak and Sarah continue to paint the town red with their romantic gestures, and this occasion was no different. In a recent Instagram story post, Falak shared a picture that radiated warmth and happiness, capturing a beautiful moment between the couple. Alongside the photo, he penned a heartfelt caption that spoke volumes about their journey together:

"From the first moment, we met

I knew you would be my wife,

to have and to hold you for the rest of my life.

I hope that today brings you nothing but bliss, as you are the sweetest person ever to exist

My love for you, my dear wife, it is endless.

Happy Birthday, my beautiful wife!"

Khan delighted her Instagram followers by sharing a captivating photoshoot featuring her adorable baby girl, Alyana. Dressed in an enchanting, puffy white floor-length gown, she radiated joy in celebration of her special day. "Wishing myself a very happy birthday ????????" captioned Khan.

Fans showered the actress with compliments and well wishes in the comment section.

Sarah and Falak‘s couple is admired all over Pakistan as the two praise, love and encourage each other a lot publicly. The singer very often expresses his love for his wife on the Internet.

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir got married in July 2020. The two welcomed an adorable little daughter Alyana in October 2021.