Falak Shabir announces release of his new song featuring Sarah Khan

Falak Shabir is a multi-faceted Pakistani artist who has earned immense acclaim since his debut single “Rog” in 2011.

His chart-topping hits, such as Saajna, Ijazat and Tu Mera Dil, have won him a variety of awards and solidified his place in the music industry. His work has been praised as some of the best and most creative in Pakistan’s contemporary music.

Shabir has released something special for Valentine's Day – his latest song "Pyaar Da Sahara". This romantic single is sure to provide the perfect soundtrack for your special day and sweep you off your feet.

Recently, his wife and actress Sara Khan stunned her fans when she announced her collaboration with the Mera Mann Kehne Laga singer by dropping her ravishing look from Shabir's latest song.

Taking to his Instagram handle yesterday, he posted a few glimpses from his latest video with his beloved wife as his muse with the caption "#pyaardasahara releasing tomorrow @sarahkhanofficial" The sizzling pictures are sending fans into a frenzy.

The fans expressed their excitement and eagerness in the comments section.