Bilal Maqsood teases new single 'Dheem Tana'

Pakistani musician Bilal Maqsood, formerly of the popular pop band Strings, has unveiled a teaser for his upcoming single "Dheem Tana," generating excitement among the fans.

He has a significant following in Pakistan and beyond. Bilal Maqsood co-founded the band Strings with Faisal Kapadia, producing some of the most iconic songs in the history of Pakistani music. Their fame transcended national borders and attracted fans from all over the world.

Maqsood shared a preview of the song on his Instagram account, writing, "Just a small taste of what's about to come."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bilal Maqsood (@bilalxmaqsood)

The teaser video showcases recording and concert moments in a distinctive artistic style. It alludes to a significant transformation in Bilal's appearance, from the past to the present. The full song is set to release on February 14, and since the teaser's release, it has gone viral. Fans of the singer are now eagerly anticipating the full song's release.