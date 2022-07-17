Bilal Maqsood has a hilarious solution for Pakistan's problems

Noor Fatima
10:51 PM | 17 Jul, 2022
Bilal Maqsood has a hilarious solution for Pakistan's problems
Source: Bilal Maqsood (Instagram)
Former member of Strings and a revered Pakistani musician, Bilal Maqsood, believes that the country's capricious political and economic problems could be cured with just a single action.

His hilarious response instantly went viral on social media.

The Zalima singer was invited to Tabish Hashmi's Hasna Mana Hai recently. He was asked, "What would be the first two steps he would like to take if he becomes the prime minister?"

Maqsood had a witty reply and suggested that he would "change the name of the state to America and everything will fall in place."

It is noteworthy that Pakistani politics is heavily influenced by foreign interventions and America has had its fair share in these interventions. Maqsood's suggestion was widely appreciated for its subtle sarcasm.    

The audience and netizens both appreciated Bilal's humorous statement.

