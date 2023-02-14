Atiqa Odho calls for screening of Arabic-dubbed Pakistani dramas in Saudi Arabia

JEDDHA – Celebrated television and film actor Atiqa Odho has called for screening of Pakistani dramas and movies in Saudi Arabia after dubbing the projects into the native language to start culture exchange between the two friendly countries.

She expressed the views at a programme Meet & Greet organized by General Entertainment Authority adviser Nausheen Waseem in Jeddah. The event was attended by overseas Pakistanis and media persons.

She said that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting should hold discussion with the Saudi authorities in this regard, adding that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed strong bilateral relations. Odho said Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman had given a new face to the society of the Arab country.

She said the Pakistani drama and film industry were abundant with talented and educated actors and directors who are producing quality content. She highlighted that the Maula Jatt not only general historic revenue but also introduced the Pakistani cinema across the world, including Saudi Arabia.

Odho said actors and journalist were playing lead role in introducing Pakistani culture in the world, adding that the government should support them. She said it was his first visit to the kingdom and it had achieved progress beyond her thoughts.

She also urged the Pakistani community to abide by the local laws in order to portray positive image of their country.

Speaking on the occasion, Nausheen Wasim, who is also Saudi national, said she used to make efforts to invite Pakistani artists and hold events in their honour so people country learn more about the South Asian country. She also thanked the Pakistan Journalists Forum in Saudi Arabia for its support in this regard.

The Pakistani actress also cut a cake to celebrate her birthday at the event.