Atiqa Odho calls for screening of Arabic-dubbed Pakistani dramas in Saudi Arabia

JEDDHA – Celebrated television and film actor Atiqa Odho has called for screening of Pakistani dramas and movies in Saudi Arabia after dubbing the projects into the native language to start culture exchange between the two friendly countries.
She expressed the views at a programme Meet & Greet organized by General Entertainment Authority adviser Nausheen Waseem in Jeddah. The event was attended by overseas Pakistanis and media persons.
She said that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting should hold discussion with the Saudi authorities in this regard, adding that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed strong bilateral relations. Odho said Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman had given a new face to the society of the Arab country.
She said the Pakistani drama and film industry were abundant with talented and educated actors and directors who are producing quality content. She highlighted that the Maula Jatt not only general historic revenue but also introduced the Pakistani cinema across the world, including Saudi Arabia.
Odho said actors and journalist were playing lead role in introducing Pakistani culture in the world, adding that the government should support them. She said it was his first visit to the kingdom and it had achieved progress beyond her thoughts.
She also urged the Pakistani community to abide by the local laws in order to portray positive image of their country.
Speaking on the occasion, Nausheen Wasim, who is also Saudi national, said she used to make efforts to invite Pakistani artists and hold events in their honour so people country learn more about the South Asian country. She also thanked the Pakistan Journalists Forum in Saudi Arabia for its support in this regard.
The Pakistani actress also cut a cake to celebrate her birthday at the event.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to extend gains against the dollar on Tuesday, rising by Rs2.59 in the interbank market.
During the inter-day trading, the local currency was quoted at 266.85. The slight gain comes after PKR witnessed a decline against the US dollar on the first day of the week, closing at 269.44 against the greenback.
Experts linked the slight strengthening of the rupee primarily to ongoing talks with International Monetary Fund which resumed virtually as the government took stringent measures to unlock crucial funding.
Islamabad and US-based lender could not reach a deal and the visiting delegation of financial institutions left after 10 days of talks, but said negotiations would continue.
The country of 220 million is almost at the verge of debt default with the foreign exchange reserves held by central bank plunged to less than $ 3 billion while the rupee nosedived to a record low following the removal of an unofficial price cap on the exchange rate.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
City
|Gold
|Silver
Lahore
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
Karachi
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
Islamabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Quetta
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Attock
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Multan
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
