Details about Atiqa Odho's Turkish drama serial 'Koyu Beyaz' revealed
Web Desk
03:45 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
Details about Atiqa Odho's Turkish drama serial 'Koyu Beyaz' revealed
Source: Atiqa Odho (Instagram)
Share

Celebrated Pakistani actor Atiqa Odho has been making headlines over her debut in the Turkish drama Koyu Beyaz.

The Humsafar actor will be accompanied on the set of Koyu Beyaz by popular names such as Nisa Bölükbaşı Atakan Hoşgören, Atabiq Mohsin, and Ebru Akel.

Taking to Instagram, the Pyar Ke Sadqay actor shared her new project online with her fans. Odho uploaded a photo of herself alongside a caption that was addressed to the actor by RGB Productions.

'Welcome to Off White family dear Atiqa Odho. It's an honour for us work with you. We wish you good luck during the shooting marathon. We are looking forward to the first episode with excitement. Off White on @trt digital soon. @atiqaodhoofficial #koyubeyaz'

The drama will be broadcast on TRT Digital screens and is directed by Bulent Isbilen.  According to the casting list, TV presenter Tauseeq Haider will also have a role in the Turkish drama.

On the work front, Odho was recently seen in Khatakaar, Ro Raha Hai Dil, Hania, Pyar Ke Sadqay, Pardes, and Angna.

Atiqa Odho to mark her international debut 11:38 PM | 24 Nov, 2022

2022 has been a lucky year for Lollywood artists for their versatility, acting prowess, and immense talent have finally ...

More From This Category
Watch - Shehnaaz Gill wins hearts for consoling a ...
04:15 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
Bollywood actor Vikram Gokhale passes away at 77
03:14 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
Sania Mirza rubs shoulder with husband Shoaib ...
01:09 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
Humaima Malick pays special tribute to Anjuman ...
10:05 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Hassan Ahmed reacts to wife Sunita Marshal's ...
11:42 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Hina Altaf reveals why she married Agha Ali
10:46 PM | 25 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Watch - Shehnaaz Gill wins hearts for consoling a weeping fan 
04:15 PM | 26 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr