Details about Atiqa Odho's Turkish drama serial 'Koyu Beyaz' revealed

Celebrated Pakistani actor Atiqa Odho has been making headlines over her debut in the Turkish drama Koyu Beyaz.

The Humsafar actor will be accompanied on the set of Koyu Beyaz by popular names such as Nisa Bölükbaşı Atakan Hoşgören, Atabiq Mohsin, and Ebru Akel.

Taking to Instagram, the Pyar Ke Sadqay actor shared her new project online with her fans. Odho uploaded a photo of herself alongside a caption that was addressed to the actor by RGB Productions.

'Welcome to Off White family dear Atiqa Odho. It's an honour for us work with you. We wish you good luck during the shooting marathon. We are looking forward to the first episode with excitement. Off White on @trt digital soon. @atiqaodhoofficial #koyubeyaz'

The drama will be broadcast on TRT Digital screens and is directed by Bulent Isbilen. According to the casting list, TV presenter Tauseeq Haider will also have a role in the Turkish drama.

On the work front, Odho was recently seen in Khatakaar, Ro Raha Hai Dil, Hania, Pyar Ke Sadqay, Pardes, and Angna.